Check Out The Lastest Lineup Of Figures For The Upcoming FATE/GRAND ORDER DUEL Board Game
After the first eight figures being announced back in March, five more figures have recently been added for the spin-off board game that will be arriving soon. Fate/Grand Order Duel is a spin-off of the popular smartphone RPG Fate/Grand Order. The five new figures that have been added are Jeanne d'Arc (Ruler), Karna (Lancer), Euryale (Archer), Gilles de Rais (Caster), and Asterios (Berserker).
The board game project was announced by the game's publisher Aniplex recently in late March of this year. The game uses mini collectible figures inspired by the battle characters of the servants in the smartphone game, and players enjoy one-on-one battles using three figures and command cards. The price for a set of one figure with five command cards is going to cost about 1,200 yen (which is about 11 US dollars). The first eight figures will be available in August, then the next five that have been announced will follow in September. Get a look at all of the figures down below:
Here is a look at the collection package for the first set of figures that have been announced:
The first collection package will have the following servants: Artoria Pendragon (Saber), Gilgamesh (Archer), Scáthach (Lancer), Queen Medb (Rider), Merlin (Caster), The Old Man of the Mountain (Assassin),Cu Chulainn [Alter] (Berserker), and Mashu Kyrielight (Shielder).
Here is a look at the second collection package for the second set of figures that have been announced recently:
The second collection package will have the following servants: Jeanne d'Arc (Ruler), Karna (Lancer), Euryale (Archer), Gilles de Rais (Caster), and Asterios (Berserker).
Which collection package is your favorite? Which servant is your favorite? Have you played the Fate/Grand Order game or watched any of the Fate/ anime? Let us know your answers in the comment section below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
