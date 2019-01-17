CITY HUNTER: SHINJUKU PRIVATE EYES Anime Film Gets Novel Adaptation

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action adventure anime film, City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes , has announced its novel adaptation. Here is more information on the new project.

Publisher Tokuma Shoten has announced a novel adaptation for the upcoming action adventure film City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes. The anime film adapts author Tsukasa Hojo's manga series and the novel will adapt the film. The novel tells the original story of the film and just like every novel adaptation does, it provides more details.



Kenta Fukui is the writer who adapts the script written by Yoichi Kato. The film opens on

February 8.

The ending theme song is "Get Wild" by TM Network, which is also featured in the City Hunter anime series. Here is the new cast:

Cast

Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba

Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura

Harumi Ichiryūsai (Youko Asagami) as Saeko Nogami

Tesshō Genda as Umibozu

Mami Koyama as Miki

Marie Iitoyo as Ai Shindō, a model and female college student who hires Ryo as a bodyguard

Kōichi Yamadera as Shinji Mikuni, Kaori's childhood friend

Houchu Ohtsuka as Vince Englert, a mysterious arms dealer

City Hunter is out on February 8, 2019 and will have present-day Shinjuku as the setting. The manga series was published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The anime series aired from April 6, 1987 to March 28, 1988 and has 51 episodes.