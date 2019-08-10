CITY HUNTER: Trailer Revealed For Live Action Adaption Of Film

Hit manga series City Hunter has released a trailer for their live action French adaption of the movie. Hit the jump to check out the trailer!

A French live action adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo's City Hunter is in the works to be relased in Japan and a brand new trailer for the film has been released, with promising footage! After really impressive ticket sales in France, it only makes sense that the film would do just as well, in Japan. Make sure to check out the brand new trailer below!







Excited for the film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! City Hunter The Movie: The Most Aromatic Mission Ever, releases in Japan on November 29th!

