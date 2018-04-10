CONCEPTION Anime Series Has Released A New Ending Promotional Video

Studio Gonzo's upcoming harem magic fantasy anime series, Conception , has released a new ending promotional video. The video includes some new scenes and few plot details, here is more info.

The official Conception YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming anime series.



The video is 31 seconds long and it shows different characters from the series that will be important for the plot, the video is also an ending-style format. This is what could be seen in the final parts of the series.

The networks transmitting the show are: Sun TV, BS 11 and TOKYO MX. The series will be airing every Tuesday, broadcast times may vary.

The series will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Shinichirou Ootsuka (original creator) is supervising the project, Manami Numakura and nano perform theme songs.

The opening theme is Star light, Star bright by nano and the ending theme is Desires by Manami Numakura.

The voice cast is the following:

Yuuki Ono as Itsuki Yuge

Emiri Katou as Mahiru Konatsuki

Yukiyo Fujii as Yuzuha

Aya Endou as Arie

Saki Fujita as Femiruna