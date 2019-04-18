COPYRIGHT CRACKDOWN: Man Arrested In Japan For Breaking Copyright Laws
Japan has recently been taking the topic of copyright laws incredibly series. From manga to anime, the act of not giving the proper support for a product has not gone unnoticed. One such act of justice has recently taken place in Japan. In Osaka, a 29-year-man man living in Yokkaichi, Mie was arrested for usint BitTorrents to distrubute the anime, World Trigger, last September. The crime was committed by using Blu-Ray discs to distribute the files. A simple act that, once put out into the internet, can be a serious crime. The suspect had said, in regards to the crime; "I wanted it to be seen by everyone and released it." With a motivation as simple as that, it leaves many to wonder if the punishment was worth the crime by the end of it.
News has surfaced out of Japan that the man released World Trigger, online, has been arrested for breaking copyright laws. Hit the jump for more information!
In addition to World Trigger, the suspect also released 30 popular anime and live action series. The damages, as of now, are adding up to be at least 1.8 billion Yen ($16.1 million). The investigation is still underway on the crime but things are not looking good for the suspect in question. Crimes like this really drive home the logic that it is important to support content and illegal distribution will never be worth the punishemnt. Thoughts on the case? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
