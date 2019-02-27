CRAYON SHIN-CHAN: New Trailer Revealed Of The Upcoming Feature!

A brand new Crayon Shin-Chan film is in the works and a brand new trailer has been revealed for japan's favorite family. Check it out after the jump!

The Crayon Shin-Chan website is getting fans of the series excited for the 27th film in its series with a brand new trailer! The latest film, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Honeymoon Hurricane, Lost Hiroshi, is the globetrotting film for Shin-Chan and co. The synopsis for the film can be read right here; "The anime is set in Australia and follows the Nohara family on an inexpensive and family-friendly honeymoon trip that Misae discovered. Instead of the romantic trip they envisioned, Misae, Hiroshi, and their children get wrapped up in a dangerous adventure. Hiroshi is the center of the story and becomes the key to a treasure. Hiroshi is taken away soon after the family's arrival in Australia. The remaining family members must rescue him while dealing with a mysterious masked group and treasure hunters." The new trailer for the film can be seen below!







The new voice actress, Yumiko Kobayashi, will be voicing Shin-Chan in her first movie, after taking up the mantle from Akiko Yajima. The theme song for the series is titled "Harou no Hi (Spring Day)" and will be performed by Aimyon. Excited for the new Crayon Shin-Chan film? The movies releases in Japan on April 19th. Share your excitement for the new movie in the comments!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE