Crunchyroll Adds DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND, THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI And More To Its Winter Simulcast
Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has announced three new titles joining its winter 2019 anime simulcast lineup. The following shows are now available for streaming: Domestic Girlfriend, Dimension High School, W'z and The Magnificent KOTOBUKI.
The anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll, has announced three more anime series joining its catalog. The site is now streaming Domestic Girlfriend, W'z and The Magnificent KOTOBUKI.
The first four episodes of Dimension High School are available with new ones airing every Thursday. The first four episodes of Domestic Girlfriend are available now with new ones airing every Friday. The first five episodes of W'z are available with new ones airing Saturdays. The first three episodes of The Magnificent KOTOBUKI are available with new ones airing on Sundays.
The anime streaming and dubbing company Sentai Filmworks has licensed all of these titles and can be found in HIDIVE as well as Crunchyroll. Here is more information on the license acquisition of Domestic Girlfriend by Sentai Filmworks.
Crunchyroll is now streaming all the titles
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]