Crunchyroll Adds DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND, THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI And More To Its Winter Simulcast

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has announced three new titles joining its winter 2019 anime simulcast lineup. The following shows are now available for streaming: Domestic Girlfriend, Dimension High School, W'z and The Magnificent KOTOBUKI.The first four episodes of Dimension High School are available with new ones airing every Thursday. The first four episodes of Domestic Girlfriend are available now with new ones airing every Friday. The first five episodes of W'z are available with new ones airing Saturdays. The first three episodes of The Magnificent KOTOBUKI are available with new ones airing on Sundays.The anime streaming and dubbing company Sentai Filmworks has licensed all of these titles and can be found in HIDIVE as well as Crunchyroll.on the license acquisition of Domestic Girlfriend by Sentai Filmworks.