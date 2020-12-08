CRUNCHYROLL: New English Dub Voice Actors Announced For Multiple Shows

Crunchyroll has announced a brand new list of English voice actors for multiple shows including The God of High School . Hit the jump to see who is coming to the series!

This past year, so far, has seen the Crunchyroll streaming service pave new grounds for anime and has brought some fantastic new stories to the mainstream. Between the new Crunchyroll announcements for their original programming and their Virtual Crunchyroll Expo coming up, there has been no shortage of news coming from the company.

One of the recent announcements of things coming to the service is the new English voice actors coming to some of the newly released shows on the service. The Crunchyroll Original The God of High School will be bringing their English dub to the service, on August 24th, with voice actors Robbie Daymond, Sean Chiplock, and Veronica Taylor as Mori Jin, Daewi Han, and Mira Yoo respectively. Monster Girl Doctor is another series that will be launching its English dub on August 16th and features Griffin Puatu, Cristina Vee, Julia McIlvaine, and Ryan Bartley as Dr. Glenn Litbeit, Saphentite "Sapphee" Neikes, Tisalia Scythia and Lulala Heine respectively as well.

August 28th will see the English dub release of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend, which will feature the voice talents of Aleks Le as Kazuya, Lizzie Freeman, as Chizuru, and Laura Stahl as Mami. Finally, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- will be coming to the service on August 26th and will have Sean Chiplock, Kayli Mills, Brianna Knickerbocker, Ryan Bartley, Kira Buckland, Erica Mendez, as Subaru, Emilia, Rem, Ram, Beatrice, and Puck respectively.

With so many new dubs coming to the service, which one will you be starting first? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





The new English dubs will be streaming on the Crunchyroll platform this August, and the subtitled versions are available to watch now!