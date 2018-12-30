DEVIL MAY CRY: THE LIVE HACKER Stage Play Shares New Key Visual And Cast

The upcoming stage play adaptation of famous video game Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry: The Live Hacker, has released a new key visual and additional cast joining the show. The four new cast members joining the stage are:
Seyoung Lee as Liam
Mikoi Sasaki as Lily
Naomi Majima as Lyra
Haruka Mimura as Emma
The play has 13 performances that will run from March 1st to March 10th in the Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Japan. Sitting in the director's chair is Jun Yoriko who also will be writing the script and videography. The stage play will have live music complementing the performances.
Previously Revealed Cast
Ryoma Baba as Dante
KwangSoo (SUPERNOVA) as Gideon
Ami Maeshima as Elise
Yuki Nakayama as Henry
Tomoya Yamaguchi as Owen
Takuma Sueno as Luke
Jun Shirota as Moul
Tomoya Warabino as Noah
Masaki Ryu as Lady
The latest video game in the Devil May Cry franchise is Devil May Cry 4 with the new one, Devil May Cry 5, launching on March 8, 2019. The game has a March 8, 2019 release date and will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its physical and digital version are going for $59.99. The PC will only have a digital option. A deluxe edition has been announced and is going for $67 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Hideaki Itsuno, the previous director of the game's prequel, is coming back to direct again. Players can use three characters: Nero, Dante and V. V is described as a "mysterious" and "peculiar" demon hunter, he walks with help from a cane and likes to read books, specifically one titled "V".
Devil May Cry: Live Hacker runs from March 1-10
