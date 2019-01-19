DEVIL MAY CRY: THE LIVE HACKER Stage Plays Shows Cast In Costume
The official Devil May Cry: The Live Hacker website has shared the main actors/characters of the stage play in their costumes. The live-action stage play adaptation of CAPCOM's hack-and-slash video game has unveiled four of the cast members. Check out their costumes.
The upcoming stage play adaptation of the popular hack-and-slash video game franchise, Devil May Cry, has shared some of its cast members in costume. Here are the pics and more information.
Ryoma Baba as Dante
KwangSoo (SUPERNOVA) as Gideon
Tomoya Warabino as Noah
Ami Maeshima as Elise
Cast
Ryoma Baba as Dante
KwangSoo (SUPERNOVA) as Gideon
Ami Maeshima as Elise
Yuki Nakayama as Henry
Tomoya Yamaguchi as Owen
Takuma Sueno as Luke
Jun Shirota as Moul
Tomoya Warabino as Noah
Masaki Ryu as Lady
Seyoung Lee as Liam
Mikoi Sasaki as Lily
Naomi Majima as Lyra
Haruka Mimura as Emma
The play will run from March 1st to March 10th scheduled to have 13 performances in the Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Yoriko is sitting on the director's chair and will also be on script duties and videography. The stage play will have live music complementing the performances.
Devil May Cry 4 is the latest video game in the franchise with the new one and the next installment, Devil May Cry 5, will launch on March 8, 2019. IT will available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its physical and digital version are going for $59.99. The PC will have a digital version only. A deluxe edition going for $67 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC has been revealed.
Devil May Cry: Live Hacker runs from March 1-10
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]