DEVIL MAY CRY: THE LIVE HACKER Stage Plays Shows Cast In Costume

Cast

Ryoma Baba as Dante

KwangSoo (SUPERNOVA) as Gideon

Ami Maeshima as Elise

Yuki Nakayama as Henry

Tomoya Yamaguchi as Owen

Takuma Sueno as Luke

Jun Shirota as Moul

Tomoya Warabino as Noah

Masaki Ryu as Lady

Seyoung Lee as Liam

Mikoi Sasaki as Lily

Naomi Majima as Lyra

Haruka Mimura as Emma

The play will run from March 1st to March 10th scheduled to have 13 performances in the Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Yoriko is sitting on the director's chair and will also be on script duties and videography. The stage play will have live music complementing the performances.



Devil May Cry 4 is the latest video game in the franchise with the new one and the next installment, Devil May Cry 5, will launch on March 8, 2019. IT will available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its physical and digital version are going for $59.99. The PC will have a digital version only. A deluxe edition going for $67 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC has been revealed.