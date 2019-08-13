DIDN'T I SAY TO MAKE MY ABILITIES AVERAGE IN THE NEXT LIFE?!: New Character Promo For Reina Released

DIDN'T I SAY TO MAKE MY ABILITIES AVERAGE IN THE NEXT LIFE?! has unveiled a brand new character promo for the character of Reina. Hit the jump to check it out!

With the new anime, Didn't I Say to Make my Abilities Average in the Next Life?!, coming to screens, a brand new promo for the series has been revealed! After a young Japanese girl is killed, while trying to save someone, she meets god and asks for a more average life when she returns as a new person. Now, with a whole new life, it seems as though things did not go as planned. The character of Reina is considered an E-rank hunter, with some amazing skills of her own. Make sure to check them out in the new trailer below!







Excited for the new series? Ready for more character reveals? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Didn't I Say to Make my Abilities Average in the Next Life?!, preemiers this October!

