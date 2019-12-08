DIDN'T I SAY TO MAKE MY ABILITIES AVERAGE IN THE NEXT LIFE?!: New Promo Video Revealed

Light novel series, Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average In the Next Life?! has unveiled a brand new promo video for its upcoming anime. Hit the jump for more information!

When a young, Japanese, girl is killed when triyng to save a life, she has one simple request for her creator. That request is to have average abilities for her next life. Things seemed to be going as planned until a young girl is flooded with memories of her last life and abilities that are anything but average. This is the premise for FUNA's Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average In the Next Life?! The light novel series has revealed that a brand new anime series will be coming this fall. To help get fans excited, a new character promo video for Mile has been released and can be seen below!







Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average In the Next Life?!, will be releasing this October!

