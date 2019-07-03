DIGIMON ADVENTURE: 20th Anniversary Project Teaser Released

The latest project coming from the Digimon Adventure series is celebrating its 20th anniversary. A brand new teaser for the project was just released that could be seen after the jump!

Digimon Adventure is a series that is just as beloved as Pokemon, with less of a merchandise following. After 20 years of friendships and bonds, the series has decided that after the hit six part series, Digimon Adventure tri, the next best step is to celebrate two decades! How? With a brand new special! A teaser was recently released, from Toei Animation, highlighting the past 20 years of Digimon Adventure and setting up something even more exciting. Check out the teaser below!







Digimon Adventure: The Movie is set to release in 2020 with the whole cast, from tri, returning to their roles. The updated character designs can be seen above. While no new information has been released yet, we can expect to hear more info coming as the release inches closer to reality. Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

