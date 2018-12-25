DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL EXTRA STORY Reveals Episode Titles And Premiere Dates
The staff behind the 3 episode special of Double Decker! Doug & Kirill has revealed the official episode titles and premiere dates. The special, titled Extra Story, will be airing its first episode The Daily Iives of 7 Detectives, on February. The second episode titled Infernal Unfair! will air in March and the third episode titled Detective Buzz-Cut: The Case of the Steam Murderer will air in April.
Studio Sunrise's action anime, DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL, will be getting a 3-episode special extra story and has revealed the episode titles as well as premiere dates. Here is more.
Extra Story will be streaming in select websites as well as release in home video format. Subscription services, Blu-ray discs and DVD will be also offering the project.
The Blu-ray and DVD will be available on May 24 and also includes a special CD, booklet and audio commentary. The CD is an audio drama and has cast talk segments. It will also have Japanese subtitles, a case designed by Masakazu Katsura and a jacket sleeve done by Tokuhiro Itagaki.
Jouji Furuta directs the sub version, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Ryou Andou is the episode director and Tomohiro Suzuki writes the script. The opening theme is Stereo to Monologue by Kirisame Undertaker and the ending theme is Buntline Special by VickeBlanka.
The series has been airing since September 30, 2018 with a total of 13 episodes for the first season, airing every Sunday, the show is produced by Lantis and licensed in English by Funimation. Sunrise is the studio animating it. The manga of the same name has been publishing since October 1, 2018 and is serialized by Tonari no Young Jump.
The city state of Lisvalletta. Two suns rise above this city, and the people here live peaceful lives, but in the shadows, crime and illegal drugs run rampant. Among them is the dangerous, highly lethal drug "Anthem" which casts a dark shadow over the city. The SEVEN-O Special Crime Investigation Unit specializes in cracking down on Anthem. This unit operates in two-man "buddy" teams in what's called the "Double Decker System" to tackle the problem. Doug Billingham is a seasoned investigator, and joining him is Kirill Vrubel, whose abilities are mysterious and unknown.
Double Decker! Doug & Kirill Extra Story is out on May 24, 2019
