DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL Gets A New 3-Episode Special

Studio Sunrise's action anime, DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL , will be getting a 3-episode special extra story with never-before-seen footage from the series. Here is more information on the specials.

The official Double Decker! Doug & Kirill website has announced that the series will be getting a 3-episode extra story with new footage. The title of the special is appropriately called "Double Decker! Doug & Kirill Extra Story" and will be streaming in select websites as well as release in home video format. Subscription services, Blu-ray discs and DVD will be offering the Extra Story.



The Blu-ray and DVD will be available on May 24 and also includes a special CD, booklet and audio commentary. The CD is an audio drama and has cast talk segments. It will also have Japanese subtitles, a case designed by Masakazu Katsura and a jacket sleeve done by Tokuhiro Itagaki.

Jouji Furuta directs the sub version, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Ryou Andou is the episode director and Tomohiro Suzuki writes the script. The opening theme is Stereo to Monologue by Kirisame Undertaker and the ending theme is Buntline Special by VickeBlanka.

The series has been airing since September 30, 2018 with a total of 13 episodes for the first season, airing every Sunday, the show is produced by Lantis and licensed in English by Funimation. Sunrise is the studio animating it. The manga of the same name has been publishing since October 1, 2018 and is serialized by Tonari no Young Jump.







The city state of Lisvalletta. Two suns rise above this city, and the people here live peaceful lives, but in the shadows, crime and illegal drugs run rampant. Among them is the dangerous, highly lethal drug "Anthem" which casts a dark shadow over the city. The SEVEN-O Special Crime Investigation Unit specializes in cracking down on Anthem. This unit operates in two-man "buddy" teams in what's called the "Double Decker System" to tackle the problem. Doug Billingham is a seasoned investigator, and joining him is Kirill Vrubel, whose abilities are mysterious and unknown.