DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Reveals New Main Visual, Videos And Cast

Authors Minatuki, Tunami, Futatsuya and As' comedy slice of life anime adaptation, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue , has released a new main visual, promotional videos and additional cast.

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded two new videos for the upcoming slice of life comedy anime series Doukyonin wa HIza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue. The first video is the opening version, which inludes the song in the background while giving new footage of the series. The second video has the ending theme song playing and gives new footage of its now.



The new main visual that has been revealed features the main characters with their cats as well. They are having fun together chasing dandelions. The additional cast revealed is:



Tomokazu Sugita

Hisako Tojo

Megumi Toyoguchi