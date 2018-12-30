DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Shares New Footage In Latest Trailer

Authors Minatuki, Tunami, Futatsuya and As' comedy slice of life anime adaptation, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue , has released a new trailer. Here is more on the series.

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.18-minute promotional video for the upcoming comedy slice of life anime series Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue. The trailer has new footage from the series, it shows the main characters going through their day and highlights the slice of life aspect of the show.

Staff

Director - Kaoru Suzuki

Series Composition - Hitomi Mieno

Opening Theme - Unkonwn World by Schrodinger's Cat adding Kotringo

Ending Theme - Kimi no Tonari Watashi no Basho by Yoshino Nanjo

Studio - Zero-G

Cast

Haruka Yamazaki as Haru

Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki

Ayumu Murase as Hachi

Kenjirou Tsuda as Roku

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo Oukami

Chika Anzai as nana Oukami

Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka

Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase

Tomokazu Sugita Hisako Tojo Megumi Toyoguchi Daisuke Ono

The manga series that inspired this anime is written by Tunami Minatuki, llustrated by As Futatsuya and serialized in the Comic Polaris magazine by Flex Comix. It has been publishing since June 4, 2015 and has 25 chapters out right now.

