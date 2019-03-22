DR. STONE: 2 New Teasers Revealed For Upcoming Anime

Dr.Stone is getting a brand new anime released, based on the hit manga. Hit the jump to check out the brand new teasers released for the new show!

" One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!"

This is the synopsis for Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi's

Dr

.Stone. The manga series launched last year in Weekly Shonen Jump to enourmous success. Now, a little over a year later a brand new anime series is set to be released by TMS Entertainment. Two new teasers for the series were released this week that can be seen right here!













With a stellar animation and voice cast, Dr. Stone looks to be another surefire hit! Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot. Dr.Stone premiers in July.