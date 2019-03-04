DRAGON QUEST V Finally Gets A Trailer, As Well As An Official Release Date In Japan

Square Enix has finally released a trailer for the recently announced Dragon Quest V animated movie, which is set to hit Japanese theaters in August of this year.

A Dragon Quest V animated movie was announced by Square Enix back in February. The movie will be based on the popular Dragon Quest series, and the movie's story would be specificaly centering around the events of the video game released for the Super Nintendo in the early 90s.



Square Enix has, just today, posted a trailer for the Dragon Quest V animated movie, as well as giving us an official release date for Japan; with the movie hitting theaters on the 2nd of August.



What we can see from the trailer, however, is that the new character designs are not based on Akira Toriyama's art style at all — which is somewhat disappointing since it is a staple to the Dragon Quest series, but definitely not a dealbreaker, it's just different and, truth be told, the movie looks pretty great any way.



We still don't have an official release date for the movie outside of Japan, or know for sure if the movie will be making its way to Western theaters this year, so we will have to keep waiting for Square Enix to officially reveal more details about Dragon Quest V.



Take a look:







