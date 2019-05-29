 DR.STONE: Anime Streaming On Crunchyroll This Summer
New hit series, Dr. Stone, has revealed that it will be streaming on Crunchyroll this summer. Make sure to hit the jump for the release date.

marvelfreek94 | 5/29/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
When the world is inexplicably petrified into stone, its up to a freed eccentric scientis to solve the global dilemma with nothing but his friend and the faithfulness of science! This is the story of Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi's Dr. Stone. The series released in Weekly Shonen Jump, in 2017, and has shot up in popularity just like My Hero Academia and Black Clover. Infact, the series has been so popular, that an anime adaption was released not long after. Now, this summer the anime series will be streaming its dub on Crunchyroll ; featuring Tatsuya Kato's "Stone World". Check out the teaser below! 



Excited for the upcoming series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Make sure to tune in to Crunchyroll the beginning of this July for Dr.Stone
