Due To Popular Fan Demand GKIDS Will Be Exclusively Playing PROMARE With Bonus Content

While it may only be for one day, fans of Promare are sure to be excited to learn that the animated film will be returning to big screen, and bringing with it some new content as well. Check it out!

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins.

Promare is the first feature length film from Trigger, the studio which was responsible for creating the hit seriesandIt was well received, so much so in fact that GKIDS has announced that it will be returning the animated film to the big screens - albeit for one day only.The film will play in Japanese with English subtitles and most of all, it will include bonus content which will play exclusively at(Redux) Event showings. Tickets will go on sale November 1, and can be found at the Fathom Events site along with a list of theaters.Be sure to check out the trailer forbelow and let us know in the comments if you'll be checking it out this holiday season!will return to theaters on December 8.