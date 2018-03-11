EUREKA SEVEN: HI - EVOLUTION Anime Film Shares New Images And Promo

The official Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution website has shared a new 35 second video, Bandai published it on YouTube and it's a mix between scenes from the film and a couple of voice actors talking to the camera and hanging out. The video is just meant to promote the film, it does not give new footage or reveal plot details.



The movie will premiere in Japan on November 10 and Funimation will distribute the film in the United States on 2019. Shigeru Fujita and Ayumi Kurashima are animation directors, Kenta Yokoya is the mechanical animation director, Takuhito Kusanagi and Fumihiro Katagai are designers. Ami Koshimizu is voicing Anemone and Kaori Nazuka voices Eureka.

The film is directed by Tomoki Kyouda, kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director, Dai Sato writes the script and RUANN has a theme song performance. There has been no opening theme revealed yet, the ending theme is There's No Ending by RUANN.

This is the second film in the Eureka Seven franchise and it is produced by: Bandai Visual, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures. Funimation has the English license and Bones is the studio animating it. Pictures courtesy of ANN















