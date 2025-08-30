New DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Highlights Shinobu Vs Douma Showdown

As Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 continues to climb the box office charts in Japan, Aniplex has shared a new trailer for the blockbuster film.

The latest trailer showcases another major showdown in the movie: Shinobu Kocho vs. Douma. One of the most emotional and dramatic battles in the series, Shinobu versus Douma is a major focal point in the movie's first half. It's also one of the most talked-about moments in the overall series as the confrontation showcases Shinobu's incredible intelligence and bravery, as she's clearly overpowered by Douma.

Beyond highlighting the flashy animation and intense fight choreography, the trailer also showcases the raw emotion between the two characters. The battle represents a chance for Shinobu to confront the demon who murdered her beloved older sister.

Shinobu vs. Douma is one of three major battles that play out in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc, the first of three films that are adapting the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. It plays out in the first half of the movie along with Zenitsu versus Kaigaku.

As we previously reported, the second half of the movie is all about Akaza's fight against Tanjiro and Giyu. This battle was previously highlighted in an previous promo video shared earlier this month.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is the first of three films adapting the climactic chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge’s acclaimed manga. The story thrusts the Hashira and elite Demon Slayers into Muzan’s Infinity Castle, a sprawling, ever-shifting fortress where the final battles begin. The official synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 premiered in Japan on July 18th, breaking multiple box office records, including highest opening day, single-day, and opening weekend totals. It has since become the third-highest-grossing film ever in Japan, trailing only Mugen Train and Spirited Away.

The international rollout began in mid-August, and fans in the United States don't have to wait too much longer before experiencing the thrilling climax. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is slated to hit theaters in the United States on September 12, 2025, although Crunchyroll is hosting early screenings for Mega Fan and Ultra Fan subscribers on September 9, 2025.