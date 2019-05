FAIRY GONE: Anime Series Reveals When To Expect The Second Half Premier

In April,released a fantasy anime series titled,, it was unlike anything many had seen before and garnered pretty positive reviews upon release. As of now the first part of the series has been released to the masses, even being aired as it released on Funimation and the home video release is set to come out throughtout this year and into next year, starting in July.This past weekend it was announced that the second half of the two quarter anime series would be releasing later this year. An event will be held, in Japan, for the release that will feature the first three episodes of the series, being screened and fans will be getting autographed lithographs from the series! The event will be held on September 29th. Excited for the release of the second half? Share your thoughts in the commnets as's second half premiers in October!