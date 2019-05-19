FAIRY GONE: Anime Series Reveals When To Expect The Second Half Premier
In April, P.A. Works released a fantasy anime series titled, Fairy Gone, it was unlike anything many had seen before and garnered pretty positive reviews upon release. As of now the first part of the series has been released to the masses, even being aired as it released on Funimation and the home video release is set to come out throughtout this year and into next year, starting in July.
New fantasy series, Fairy Gone as unveiled its window of when to expect the release of the 2nd half of the series. hit the jump to find out.
This past weekend it was announced that the second half of the two quarter anime series would be releasing later this year. An event will be held, in Japan, for the release that will feature the first three episodes of the series, being screened and fans will be getting autographed lithographs from the series! The event will be held on September 29th. Excited for the release of the second half? Share your thoughts in the commnets as Fairy Gone's second half premiers in October!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]