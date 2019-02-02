FAIRY GONE: English Subbed Trailer Has Been Released

Brand new anime series, Fairy Gone, is on its way to release. A brand new, English subbed trailer, has been released. Hit the jump to check it out!

The anime is set in a world where fairies possess and reside within animals, granting them special powers. By surgically removing and transplanting the organs of a possessed animal into a human, humans can partially summon the fairy and use it as a weapon. Eventually, such individuals were used for war, and were called "Fairy Soldiers." After a long war, these soldiers lost their purpose, and had to reintegrate into society. From the government, to the mafia, and even becoming terrorists, each tread their own path. The story begins nine years after the end of the war, and centers on the protagonist Marlya. Marlya is a fresh recruit of "Dorothea," an organization dedicated to the investigation and suppression of fairy-related crimes and incidents. Even in peacetime, the government is still unstable after the war. Many criminals still have lingering wounds from the previous conflict, and there are terrorist groups bent on revenge. This is the story of Fairy Soldiers seeking their own justice in a chaotic postwar world." A brand new, English subbed, trailer has been released that really showcases what viewers are in store for! Check it out below!

While no animation footage has been released yet, the trailer does show us the main characters and the overall plot, while giving us an almost gothic tone for the series. Excited for the upcoming show? Share your thoughts in the comments! Fairy Gone premiers sometime this April!