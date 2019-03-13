FAIRY GONE: New Promo Video, Theme And Visual Revealed

Fairy Gone is the newest project from P.A. Works that has revealed a ton of new things in their latest promo video. Hit the jump to check it out!

" The story begins nine years after the end of the war, and centers on the protagonist Marlya. Marlya is a fresh recruit of "Dorothea," an organization dedicated to the investigation and suppression of fairy-related crimes and incidents. Even in peacetime, the government is still unstable after the war. Many criminals still have lingering wounds from the previous conflict, and there are terrorist groups bent on revenge. This is the story of Fairy Soldiers seeking their own justice in a chaotic postwar world."

Recently a brand new promotional video was released that shows off a lot of the cast and theme, "KNOCK on the CORE" by [K]NoW_NAME, and a brand new visual that can all be seen below!

This new anime is set to make some waves upon its release next month! Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts on the upcoming anime in the comments! Fairy Gone releases in Japan on Tokyo MX on April 7th. Expect the manga release on April 9th in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen magazine.

