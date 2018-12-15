FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL - II. LOST BUTTERFLY Shares New Promotional Video

The second anime film in the trilogy produced by Ufotable, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly , has released a new promotional video. Here is more information.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 42 second promotional video for the upcoming anime film Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel - II. Lost Butterfly. This film is the second one in the trilogy produced by Ufotable which follows the final route of the visual novel they adapt. The video also previews the main theme "I beg you" by Aimer.



Lost Butterfly has a January 12, 2019 release date and is developed by the same people from the previous film. It is directed by Tomonori Sudo, Hikaru Kondo produces it, Akira Hiyama writes the script, Yuki Kajiura develops the music and Aniplex of America holds the English license.



The first film in the trilogy, Presage Flower, aired on October 14, 2017 with 120 minutes or run-time. Lost Butterfly is the fourth adaptation developed from Ufotable's Type-Moon works. The Kara no Kyokai films were the first, then we got the Fate/stay night television series and finally the Unlimited Blade Works anime series.

