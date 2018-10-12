FIGHT LEAGUE Anime Series Reveals ONA Promotional Video And Cast
The official XFLAG ANIME YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of mobile game Fight League. The video shows off the animation style the adaptation is taking, the main characters, previews the opening theme song, several action scenes and gives information on the release date. This series will premiere on YouTube on February 14.
The opening theme is titled "Winnders feat. Reol & Giga" by Teddyloid, Reol and Giga. The new cast members revealed are:
Megumi Han as Torque Twister G-Wrench
Ai Kayano as Mona Chrome
Natsumi Murakami as Autovac Mattie
M.A.O as Sweepheart Cleanette
Ayaka Ohashi as Kara Fixx
Yo Taichi as Wily Fixx
The series also has an English-subtitled version of the same trailer. Daisuke Nakajima is the director, Atsuhiro Tomioka is under series composition and Tomoko Ishida, Yukie Suzuki and Satoshi Nishimura are the character designers. Norifumi Nakamura is serving as the art director, Akiko Shibata is the color designer and Toshiyuki Sadamatsu is in charge of photography.
XFLAG Studio is handling production while Sunrise D.I.D. does the CG animation. The ending theme is titled "N.U.L.L. feat. kradness" by kradness and Teddyloid is producing both the opening and endings. The game that inspired this series launched in Japan on June 2017 and features fighters with technology and crazy gadgets.
Fight League is a cellphone game from XFLAG that released last June, and the system was updated one year later this June. It is available in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Canada. It is a strategic game that is like board game or card game, which can attack using the arrow or create chain with the ally. There are five brands of fighters, and the anime will be focusing on GGG, a.k.a Gear Gadge Generation, which using Gadget fight.
Fight League hits YouTube on February 14, 2019
