FIGHT LEAGUE Anime Series Reveals ONA Promotional Video And Cast

The official XFLAG ANIME YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of mobile game Fight League. The video shows off the animation style the adaptation is taking, the main characters, previews the opening theme song, several action scenes and gives information on the release date. This series will premiere on YouTube on February 14.



The opening theme is titled "Winnders feat. Reol & Giga" by Teddyloid, Reol and Giga. The new cast members revealed are:













Ai Kayano as Mona Chrome









Natsumi Murakami as Autovac Mattie









M.A.O as Sweepheart Cleanette Megumi Han as Torque Twister G-WrenchAi Kayano as Mona ChromeNatsumi Murakami as Autovac MattieM.A.O as Sweepheart Cleanette









Ayaka Ohashi as Kara Fixx









Yo Taichi as Wily Fixx

Ayaka Ohashi as Kara FixxYo Taichi as Wily Fixx



The series also has an English-subtitled version of the same trailer. Daisuke Nakajima is the director, Atsuhiro Tomioka is under series composition and Tomoko Ishida, Yukie Suzuki and Satoshi Nishimura are the character designers. Norifumi Nakamura is serving as the art director, Akiko Shibata is the color designer and Toshiyuki Sadamatsu is in charge of photography.



XFLAG Studio is handling production while Sunrise D.I.D. does the CG animation. The ending theme is titled "N.U.L.L. feat. kradness" by kradness and Teddyloid is producing both the opening and endings. The game that inspired this series launched in Japan on June 2017 and features fighters with technology and crazy gadgets.





