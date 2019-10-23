First Poster Released For The Upcoming 3D CG Netflix GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Series
Earlier today, we got our first look at Netflix's upcoming 3D computer-generated Ghost in the Shell series that's set to debut on the streaming service in Spring of next year. It's titled Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2045 (or Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045 for short).
As well as a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming 3D computer-generated Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series that will be coming to Netflix in Spring, an official poster has surfaced online.
Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama are the directors of the upcoming series. Ilya Kuvshinov is responsible for the character design. Speaking of, you can get your best look yet at what Major will look like in the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 by checking out the simplistic and official poster that was released alongside the aforementioned teaser trailer.
This poster comes courtesy of a Twitter user by the name of @PKJD8I8 (via Comicbook.com). Below you can see both the tweet in question as well as the poster:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]