FLCL: Progressive And Alternative Are Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

Hit series FLCL returned in a big way recently and now all of the fans who missed the resurgence can now see it on Crunchyroll! Hit the jump for the scoop!

When FLCL first announced its return with its two mini series, Progressive and Alternative, many fans were losing thier minds with excitement due to the fact that this classic show would be getting a follow up. Both series did so well that it even got a release on the eastern anime programming block Toonami. Now, Crunchyroll has some exciting news for their subscribers. FLCL: Progressive and Alternative is now streaming on their site!







While their may not be more news to add to the series streaming, many people may not need much more than the announcement! Excited for access to both shows? Share your thoughts in the comments! FLCL: Progressive and Alternative are streaming now on Crunchyroll!

