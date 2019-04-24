FOR WHOM THE ALCHEMIST EXISTS: New Trailer For The Film Revealed

The anime film adaption of the Alchemist's Code, For Whom the Alchemist Exists, has revealed a brand new trailer and theme song for the series. Hit hte jump to watch!

Smartphone game, The Alchemist's Code, has had a major success in the mobile gaming community. Such a large success, in fact, that the game has earned a brand new film adaption titled For Whom The Alchemist Exists. Now fans of the game can venture into the world of alchemy in an animated format and see the characters they love in a new light! A brand new trailer has been revealed featuring the theme song "Namida" by Huwei Ishizaki. Hit the jump to check it out!







Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the comments! For Whom The Alchemist Exists releases in Japan on June 14th!

