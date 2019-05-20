FRAME ARMS GIRL: Trailer Streamed For The New Compilation Film

Frame Arms Girl is releasing a new compilation film and has streamed a brand new trailer! Check out the new footage after the jump!

Frame Arms Girl is a story about a girl who receives a small robot that, over time not only gains a personality but also learns emotions and battle data. The series itself was based off of a robot model kit line, created by Takayuki Yanase. In recent news, it was revealed that a compilation film would be in the works titled Frame Arms Girl: Kyakkyau Fufu na Wonderland. A new trailer for the film has been released that can be seen below!







The new film will be a compilation film that was announced by the company, Kotobukiya. With a model kit line running for only four years, it's amazing that a film is already in the works! Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the comments!

