GOBLIN SLAYER Episode 11 Skips A Week And Will Release Recap Episode Narrated By Cow Girl Instead

Studio White Fox's action fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer , has announced that episode 11 will air one week later and a recap episode will air instead. Here are the details of the recap by Cow Girl.

official goblinslayer website has announced that the next episode of Goblin Slayer, episode 11, will be out one week later than the original release date and a recap episode narrated by Cow Girl will be streamed in its place. Episode 11 will be out on December 22 and Episode 12 (finale) will launch on December 29.



The site states that this episode is an "Adventurer Recording Form" and will talk about the Goblin Slayer's past activities from the eyes of Cow Girl. Today's episode of GS prompted fans to talk about death flags and how they think Cow Girl might be in trouble. After reading about this special episode, their fears got worse, at least on the reddit front . As soon as more details of this special episode or anything pops up, we will let you know.



Cast Thehas announced that the next episode of Goblin Slayer, episode 11, will be out one week later than the original release date and a recap episode narrated by Cow Girl will be streamed in its place. Episode 11 will be out on December 22 and Episode 12 (finale) will launch on December 29.that this episode is an "Adventurer Recording Form" and will talk about the Goblin Slayer's past activities from the eyes of Cow Girl. Today's episode of GS prompted fans to talk about death flags and how they think Cow Girl might be in trouble. After reading about this special episode, their fears got worse,. As soon as more details of this special episode or anything pops up, we will let you know.

Aya Endo as Sword Maiden

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero

Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master

Honoka Inoue as Sage

Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves

Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as a Witch

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.

The light novel series is written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki while SB Creative publishes it. Yen Press has the English license and publishes it under the GA Bunko imprint. It has been running from February 15, 2016 and has 8 volumes out right now. The manga series is written by Kosuke Kurose and is published by Square Enix. Yen Press also has the rights to this, it has been publishing since May 25, 2016 and has 5 volumes out right now.







"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.