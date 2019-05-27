GOBLIN SLAYER: GOBLIN'S CROWN Releases Brand New Theatrical Trailer

Goblin Slayer is returning to screens with the upcoming theatrical episode, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown. Hit the jump to watch the new footage!

When Goblin Slayer ended, the final episode promised viewers that "Goblin Slayer will return". This, of course, led many fans to speculate what was coming. Well fans need not speculate an longer! Thanks to the Goblin Slayer Special Event: Guild Party 2019 event, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, a theatrical episode, would be coming to movie screens in Japan next year! A teaser for the special was released with English narration. Check it out below!







The announcement also came with news that returning staff and cast members will be apart of this project. This will undoubtedly bring all of the bloody good fun of Goblin Slayer back for fans; but this time with nine theaters in Japan showing it on the big screen! Excited for the special? Share your thoughts in the comments! Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown releases in 2020.

