GOLDEN KAMUY: A New Cast Member Has Been Attached To The Newest Season Of The Series

The newest season of Golden Kamuy has added a brand new cast member to the series. Hit the jump to check out the brand new addition to the hit show and who the new character is!

Golden Kamuy is a story by Satoru Noda that follows a man and young girl who brave the dangers of man and beast, in the wilderness, to find a hidden treasure. Released in 2014, the manga published in Shueisha's Young Jump ended in 2018 and had a total of 15 compiled volumes!

Following its success, an anime was released in 2018 that, as of now, has released two full seasons! With the third coming this October, many announcements are starting to be made as new cast members continue to be added to the new season.

Kenta Miyake, known for his voice in games such as Devil May Cry, Super Smash Bros., and Dead or Alive, has been confirmed to be lending his voice to the series as Maiharu Gansoku. While not much is known about the character, it's been confirmed that he is a fighter seeking motivation.

With the premiere on its way, make sure to stay tuned for any further updates on the third season of Golden Kamuy! Also, don't forget to share your thoughts on the announcement in the comments!

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.



Golden Kamuy will be releasing its third season in Japan this October!