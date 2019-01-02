GONNA BE THE TWIN-TAIL!! Light Novel Is Almost At Its Finale

Author Yume Mizusawa's fantasy action-adventure light novel series, Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! , is almost at its final arc. Here is more information on the books.

The official Shogakukan website has announced that the upcoming 17th volume of authors Yume Mizusawa and Ayumu Kasuga's light novel series, Gonna be the Twin-Tail!!, is almost at its final arc. The publisher of the light novel stated that the 16th volume was the series' last but later changed it to this new 17th one. The 16th volume shipped on October 18.



A manga adaptation was launched on 2014 and ran for two volumes ending the next year 2015. Yume Mizusawa wrote the story and Ryota Yuzuki provided the illustrations. Square Enix published it under the Seinen demographic in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine.



An anime series adaptation premiered on October 9, 2014 and ended on December 25, 2014 with 12 episodes in total. Hiroyuki Kanbe directed the series with production by the following: Atsushi Yoshikawa,

Hirofumi Itō,

Junya Okamoto,

Reiichi Aoki,

Shigeaki Arima,

Tsuyoshi Tanaka. Funimation has the North American license.







Soji is an average high school boy and devoted lover of pigtails. But when monsters with a thirst for human spirit energy invade earth, Soji (along with the help of a mysterious pig-tailed stranger) must transform into a pigtailed girl to defeat them.