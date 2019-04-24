GRANBELM: 10 Minutes Of The Brand New Anime Series Is Streaming

A brand new fantasy anime, Granbelm, is on its way to a summer release. With that an brand new video has been streamed showing the first 10 minutes of the series. Hit the jump to check it out!

In a world where magic has long since been out of use in society, things start to change when a young high school student meets someone who came to Japan from Germany. This is the basic premise to the upcoming anime Granbelm. The series has recently unveiled a ton of news in regards to its upcoming series. Some of thise news includes a brand new video and the official release date reveal! The video that was released is actually the first ten minutes to the series and its free to watch and can be viewed below!







With this video released, many fans not privy to this series will know just what is in store for them. Until then, Granbelm is set to release on July 5th during Japans's "animeism" programming block. Excited for the new series? Enjoyed the ten minute preview? Make sure to share your thoughts!

