GUNJO NO MAGMELL: New Tv Promo For Upcoming Series Has Been Released

Upcoming anime series from Chinese creator Dainenbyo, Gunjo no Magmell, has just released a brand new promo video.

" The fantasy series takes place in a world where a new continent named Magmell suddenly appears in the ocean, and a new age of exploration begins. Explorers venture to the island to find previously unknown lifeforms and resources, but experience one disaster after another. The manga follows the mysterious young men who make a living as relief workers who aid the explorers."