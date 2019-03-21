GUNJO NO MAGMELL: New Tv Promo For Upcoming Series Has Been Released
Studio Peirott is developing an adaption of the Chinese manga Gunjo no Magmell, created by Dainenbyo. The synopsis for the series can be read right here! Synopsis: "The fantasy series takes place in a world where a new continent named Magmell suddenly appears in the ocean, and a new age of exploration begins. Explorers venture to the island to find previously unknown lifeforms and resources, but experience one disaster after another. The manga follows the mysterious young men who make a living as relief workers who aid the explorers." Recently, the promo video for the upcoming series was released for the fans and can be viewed right here!
The original manga for the series began in 2015 and has been running for,as of now, 79 chapters! Excited for the new series? Gunjo no Magmell will be releasing in Japan on April 7th at 10pm
