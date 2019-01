Hayao Miyazaki Reportedly Working On A Couple Of Movies For Studio Ghibli

Je peux témoigner, miyazaki pere et fils sont au travail. 2 nouvelles productions des studios ghibli sont en cours et les dessins sont in-cro-ya-bles ! Tres grosse emotion — VINCENT MARAVAL 🇲🇨 (@MARAVALV) January 21, 2019

The man who gave us such wonderful masterpieces like, and— only to name but a few — is reportedly working on a couple of movies for Studio Ghibli.Miyazaki had previously announced his retirement, all the way back in 2013, leaving fans of his work heartbroken over the news. It wasn't until 2016 that Miyazaki announced he couldn't stay away from the artist table." is the project that Hayao Miyazaki has been working on since he announced that he was making a comeback, although the movie still doesn't have an official release date, although in August of last year it was reported that the movie would likely open in 3 to 4 years.As reported by The Playlist, the news comes from a tweet posted by Vincent Maraval, founder of the production company Wild Bunch, on his Twitter account — in which he mentions that Hayao Miyazaki and his son are currently working on two more unnamed Studio Ghibli movies besides the already announced "" film.The Wild Bunch production company has often collaborated with Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, so the information comes from a reliable source, although Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki have still to make the announcement official.