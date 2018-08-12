HIDIVE Has Its Full Library In The VRV Streaming Service
HiDive's entire catalog of series can now be found in the VRV streaming service. Anime series like Bloom Into You, Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School, The Girl in Twilight and Release the Spyce are included in the list. This partnership and addition of series started on November 3rd and the companies stated that the addition of every series would be done by the end of November.
Streaming service VRV has the entire catalog of HiDive at its disposal now. Here is more information, including examples of series in the website and more on the partnership.
VRV no longer has the FunimationNow service, since the company ended its deal with Crunchyroll as of November 9. Recently, Funimation has partnered up with Hulu in order to bring more anime to fans and Crunchyroll has teamed up with HiDive.
Streaming company Hulu has partnered up with anime distributor Funimation and created an exclusive "first-look" deal. This partnership means distributing new titles that are licensed and produced by Funimation to the Hulu catalog, starting in 2019.
Funimation has added a ton of new anime to its site. Users and subscribers of FunimationNow can enjoy of these series in their subtitled version. If you are a dub fan, do not worry, the shows will remain with their dub versions that way any fan can enjoy them. Other shows might get added along the way.
