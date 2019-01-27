HITORI BOCCHI NO MARUMARU SEIKATSU Anime Reveals Additional Cast
The official Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu website has shared additional cast members joining the show. The anime adaptation of author Katsuwo's manga series of the same name has revealed Kana Ichinose playing the role of Kako Kurai and Konomi Kohara playing Kai Yawara. Here is some background information on the characters, thanks to animenewsnetwork.
Kako Kurai is a public morals committee member whose motto is "disorder in the body is disorder in public morals." Her rule is to not make friends, and her goal is to become a strong person who can live alone. But she is weak to unexpected or surprising things. She wants to know more about Bocchi's way of thinking.
Kai Yawara is Bocchi's friend in elementary school. She has a bright personality and gets along with everyone. She's worried about Bocchi being alone in middle school, and she makes a promise with Bocchi that "if you don't make friends with everyone in your class by graduation, I'll break off our friendship." She's always considerate of Bocchi's feelings.
Previously revealed cast
Chisaki Morishita as Bocchi Hitori
Minami Tanaka as Nako Sunao
Akari Kito as Aru Honsho
Yuko Kurose as Rakita Sotoka
Takebumi Anzai is in charge of the show's direction, Jukki Hanada is writing the script and C2C is the studio bringing the project to life. The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Katsuwo. The manga has been published by ASCII Media Works in the Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine since 2013 and has 4 volumes out.
The story follows Bocchi Hitori, a super shy girl. The four-panel comedy sees her enter middle school with the purpose of making friends before her graduation. The manga tells the story of the struggles she has to face and what she needs to do in order to complete this mission.
Hitori Bocchi suffers from extreme social anxiety, she's not good at talking to people, takes pretty extreme actions, is surprisingly adept at avoiding people, her legs cramp when she overexerts herself, gets full of herself when alone, will vomit when exposed to extreme tension and often comes up with plans. Now she is entering middle school and her only friend, Yawara Kai, is attending a different school. This leaves Bocchi alone, surrounded by new classmates with whom she must make friends before Kai will talk to her again.
Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu hits screens in spring 2019
