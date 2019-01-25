HOW MANY KILOGRAMS ARE THE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT? Anime Casts Two New Actors

Authors Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM's comedy ecchi manga series, How Many Kilograms are the Dumbbells You Lift? , has cast two actors for its anime adaptation. Here are the details on the new project.

The official How much heavy dumbbells can you lift? website has announced two new actors joining the series. The anime series adapts authors Yabako Sandrovich and MAAM's ecchi comedy manga series Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru?. The two new actors revealed and their characters are: Shizuka Ishigami as Ayaka Uehara and Nao Toyama as Zina Void.



The anime adaptation has no release date as of right now but there is information on the staff and the two main voice actors behind it. Mitsue Yamazaki is directing the anime, Doga Kobo as well as Fumihiko Shimo will be writing the scripts, Ai Kikuchi is under character designa dn Silver Man Gym will be presenting the anime.



The two main voice actors are Ai Fairouz as Hibiki Sakura and Sora Amamiya as Akemi Soryuin. The anime adaptation's official site is right here, dumbbell-anime.jp. The manga that inspired the anime series launched on August 5, 2016 and has been publishe din the Ura Sunday magazine since with 50 chapters out right now.