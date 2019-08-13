ID: INVADED First Trailer For The Anime Has Been Revealed
In project ID: INVADED, a the mysterious death of a young girl named Kaeru-chan. This mystery has spurned the investigation of her death, led by a man named Sakaido. With this premise, ID: INVADED is set to cover a lot of new ground in the murder mystery genre. This pretty and sylized series has a lot of new concepts that are being presented, such as a digital world! The brand new trailer for the series has been released that reveals the cast and crew of the film and can be seen below!
ID: INVADED has officially revealed its new trailer for the murder mystery series. Hit the jump for what to expect from the brand new series!
While not much has been revealed for the series, aside from the premise, the annouced release year has been set for 2020. Curious about the series? Excited for more? Share your thoughts in the comments!
