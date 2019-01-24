INFINITE DENDROGRAM Light Novel Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Hobby Japan has announced that author Sakon Kaido's fantasy VRMMO light novel series, Infinite Dendrogram, will be getting a television anime adaptation. The anime has an official website and has shared a main visual as well as some of the cast behind the project.



Cast

Sōma Saitō as Ray Starling

Yuko Ōno as Nemesis

Satoshi Hino as Shu Starling

Makoto Koichi as Rook Holmes

Yūki Takada as Babylon

Ayumu Murase as Hugo Lesseps

Yui Ogura as Kyūko