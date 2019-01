INFINITE DENDROGRAM Light Novel Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Hobby Japan has announced that author Sakon Kaido's fantasy VRMMO light novel series, Infinite Dendrogram, will be getting a television anime adaptation. The anime has an official website and has shared a main visual as well as some of the cast behind the project.



Cast

Sōma Saitō as Ray Starling

Yuko Ōno as Nemesis

Satoshi Hino as Shu Starling

Makoto Koichi as Rook Holmes

Yūki Takada as Babylon

Ayumu Murase as Hugo Lesseps

Yui Ogura as Kyūko

Yōko Hikasa as Marie AdlerThe light novel series as well as its manga adaptation is in the hands of North American licensor J-Novel club. The company publishes the material digitally.to the project back on May 2017 and has 8 volumes available right now.Hobby Japan published the first volume in October 2016, the eight volume of the project was shipped on September and the ninth volume will be out on February 1st. The story first hit shelves on 2015 on the Let's Be Novelists website.