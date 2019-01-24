INFINITE DENDROGRAM Light Novel Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Hobby Japan has announced that author Sakon Kaido's fantasy VRMMO light novel series, Infinite Dendrogram, will be getting a television anime adaptation. The anime has an official website and has shared a main visual as well as some of the cast behind the project.
Cast
Sōma Saitō as Ray Starling
Yuko Ōno as Nemesis
Satoshi Hino as Shu Starling
Makoto Koichi as Rook Holmes
Yūki Takada as Babylon
Ayumu Murase as Hugo Lesseps
Yui Ogura as Kyūko
Yōko Hikasa as Marie Adler
The light novel series as well as its manga adaptation is in the hands of North American licensor J-Novel club. The company publishes the material digitally. The company acquired the license to the project back on May 2017 and has 8 volumes available right now.
Hobby Japan published the first volume in October 2016, the eight volume of the project was shipped on September and the ninth volume will be out on February 1st. The story first hit shelves on 2015 on the Let's Be Novelists website.
In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world's first successful full-dive VRMMO was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?
No release date for the anime adaptation of Infinite Dendrogram
