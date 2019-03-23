ISEKAI CHEAT MAGICIAN: 1st Promo Revealed For New Series

A brand new anime titled, Isekai Cheat Magician, is on its way. Hit the jump to see the brand new promo video that was released for the fans!

The story centers on Taichi Nishimura and his friend Rin Azuma, who both get transported into a fantasy world. While in their previous world, Taichi is a normal person who just has higher than average reflexes, both he and Rin gain high levels of physical and magical ability, and begin their new life as magicians."

Since then the series had not had any anime treatments, but has released many copies and a couple spinoffs. Well luckily the series is finally seeing the light of animation with a brand new series! The promotional video can be seen below!

What began in 2012 from Takeru Uchida,tells the sotry of "...

Excited for the new series by Encourage FIlms? Share your thoughts on the upcoming series in the usual spot!