ISEKAI CHEAT MAGICIAN: 1st Promo Revealed For New Series
What began in 2012 from Takeru Uchida, Isekai Cheat Magician tells the sotry of "...The story centers on Taichi Nishimura and his friend Rin Azuma, who both get transported into a fantasy world. While in their previous world, Taichi is a normal person who just has higher than average reflexes, both he and Rin gain high levels of physical and magical ability, and begin their new life as magicians." Since then the series had not had any anime treatments, but has released many copies and a couple spinoffs. Well luckily the series is finally seeing the light of animation with a brand new series! The promotional video can be seen below!
A brand new anime titled, Isekai Cheat Magician, is on its way. Hit the jump to see the brand new promo video that was released for the fans!
Excited for the new series by Encourage FIlms? Share your thoughts on the upcoming series in the usual spot!
