JOURNAL OF THE MYSTERIOUS CREATURES: New Anime Announces Japanese Premiere Date

Chinese web novel turned anime, Journal of the Mysterious Creatures , has revealed its official release date in Japan. Hit the jump to find out when to watch the funny new series!

People can have very weird roommates. Some may only stay in their room; others may like to tell you about conspiracy theories. But what happens when your roommates are vampires and werewolves and regularly entertain various other extra-dimensional creatures?

Beginning as a Chinese webcomic, MAGES. and bilibili's Journal of the Mysterious Creatures is a unique slice of life series that takes the everyday headaches of roommates, with a supernatural twist. In China, the series was a massive hit and is now on its way to Japan, as an anime.

The anime will be directed, in part, by Yukio Nishimoto (The Galaxy Railways) and will be produced by bilibili. The new series is promising to be a promising addition to the multiple Chinese series that are making their way to Japan.

The Japanese team has also released some of their dub cast, which includes Jō Mikami as Yoshihito, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Vivian, and Aya Suzaki as Lily! While the series has been in development and released in China in 2019, the new Japanese dub has finally released an official summer release date!

With the series premiering this summer, fans of anime will be able to add another show to their list, as they pass the time inside. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new series in the comments!

The work centers on Yoshihito, a 23-year-old man who has no job or girlfriend. In order to make ends meet he rents out one of the rooms in his house. While he's showing Lily, his first tenant, around the house, she's suddenly attacked by a vampire named Vivian, and Yoshihito notices that Lily is actually a werewolf. As Yoshihito, Vivian, and Lily start living in the same house, Yoshihito is scouted for an organization that maintains order of the parallel universes, and strange creatures one after another become tenants in his house.

Journal of the Mysterious Creatures releases, in Japan, on July 7th!