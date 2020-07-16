JUNGLE EMPEROR LEO: New English Dub Of A previously Released Special Is Coming Soon

A special English dub of Jungle Emperor Leo: The Brave Can Change The Future is coming soon! Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming dub and where to be able to watch it!

Not many people are aware of the importance that the anime series Jungle Emperor Leo has had on the world. While many speculate that the series is a direct inspiration for The Lion King, the series has also played a significant role in introducing the west to the world of anime.

Beginning as a manga series in 1950 by creator Osamu Tezuka, Jungle Emperor Leo ran for four years before its success helped to create an anime adaption of the same name, from 1965 to 1966. That same adaption would end up making its way to America under the new title of Kimba the White Lion.

Following the success of the anime, the series was left mostly untouched for many decades, aside from many television and film remakes. However, in 2009 an animated special was released to mark the 50th anniversary of the series and the 80th birthday of its creator. Jungle Emperor Leo: The Brave Can Change the Future was met with massive praise for adapting the same similar storyline but reinvigorating it for a new audience.

According to the Twitter of Digital Sound Magic, the film has a brand new English dub, directed by Karilynne Davies, that is ready to stream on the RetroCrush streaming service! For fans of the series, make sure to check out the new dub, also don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





An updated take on Tezuka's classic Jungle Emperor series, this special follows Leo's life in the artificial "neo-jungle" and his friendship with Kenichi, son of the CEO of "Eternal Earth," who made the preservation of the animals possible.



