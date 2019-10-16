JURASSIC!: Anime Short To Film At Tokyo Film Festival
Dinosaur series, Jurassic! Began streaming on Youtube earlier this August. The series features a world much like ours, with the addition of dinosaurs living among us! Recently, an announcement came that there would be a one minute short, of the same name, that would be shown at this year's Tokyo International Film Festival. The short was also revealed to screen alongside TOEI Animation's The White Snake.
Excited for the reveal? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place and if anyone plans on visiting the festival the screening will be on November 1st at 6:10 p.m. at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills screen 3.
