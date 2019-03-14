KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS: THE BATTLE OF UNATO Trailer Reveals Release Date
"The "steampunk survival action" story takes place on the island country Hinomoto, where humans hide themselves in fortresses called stations against the threat of zombie-like beings with steel hearts known as "Kabane." Only armored locomotives known as "Hayajiro" go between the stations." This is the basic synopsis for the anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. The highly successful series has a very strong folowing and a narrative that has allowed for a sequel movie to be released in the coming months. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, had a promo video released that can be seen below!
The latest Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress film has released a promo video that shows the release date. Hit the jump to take a gander!
The new film will focus on Mumei and will take place 6 months after the original series. Excited for the upcoming film? Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, will release theatrically in Japan on May 10th for two weeks, while streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
