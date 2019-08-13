KASE-SAN AND MORNING GLORIES: New Dubbed Trailer Has Released For The Film

Sentai Filmworks is bringing another one of its films to a worldwide release. Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming release!

Based on Hiromi Takashima's manga of the same name, Kase-San and the Moring Glories, released in 2014 and was a romance story between a shy, flower loving girl and a track and field athlete. The inevitable film was later released in Japan and had a hugely positive reception among fans. Now, as the film releases in Blu Ray in Japan; the film will also be releasing for the rest of the world! A brand new English dub of the film will also be coming along with the release and a trailer can be see below!







Excited for the home release? Make sure to share your comments in the usual spot! Kase-san and Morning Glories releases for home video on October 22nd.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE